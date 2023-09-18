 India Squad vs Australia: KL Rahul To Lead In First 2 ODIs As R Ashwin Returns, Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli To Play Final Match
India Squad vs Australia: KL Rahul To Lead In First 2 ODIs As R Ashwin Returns, Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli To Play Final Match

India and Australia will play a series of 3 ODIs in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot on September 22, 24 and 27 respectively.

Updated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 09:07 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar and men's national team captain Rohit Sharma on Monday announced a strong 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

The selectors have recalled veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin while Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli have been rested for the first two ODIs. KL Rahul will lead the team in Rohit's absence.

Axar Patel, who got injured in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Bangladesh has also been rested for the first two games along with Kuldeep Yadav. Ruturaj Gaikwad makes his return as well but only for the first two games.

Ashwin last played ODI cricket for India on the tour of the West Indies in July this year.

India Squad for first 2 ODIs:

KL Rahul (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar.

The squad for the third ODI is the same which was announced for the ICC World Cup 2023, with the exception of Ashwin and Washington Sundar.

Rohit, Pandya, Kohli, Kuldeep and Axar will return for the final match while Gaikwad and Prasidh Krishna have been excluded for the third ODI.

India Squad for 3rd ODI:

Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

