Big Guns Return As Australia Name Full-Strength Squad For ODI Series Against India

Australian cricket team.

Cricket Australia have named a full-strength squad for the upcoming three-game ODI series against India, starting on September 22nd in Mohali. Pat Cummins will return to lead the tourists, while big guns like Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Mitchell Starc have also returned to the fold.

Smith, Maxwell, and Starc missed the entire South Africa tour due to injuries, but will participate in the final dress rehearsal ahead of the World Cup. Travis Head's wrist injury means he will fly home to determine his participation in the World Cup. Hence, Matt Short, who delivered promising returns in the T20I series against South Africa, will replace him in the squad.

Marnus Labuschagne has earned his place in the squad after crafting two match-winning knocks in the ODI series against South Africa. However, it remains to be seen if the right-hander sneaks into the World Cup squad. Ashton Agar is another notable name missing in the squad due to the birth of his first child.

The remaining two ODIs will be hosted by Indore and Rajkot on September 24th and 27th, respectively. India are currently in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup and will play the final on Sunday against the hosts in Colombo.

Australia's squad for three-game ODI series against India:

Pat Cummins (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

