'Virat Kohli Is The Biggest Name In My Phone Contact': Riyan Parag

Indian young cricketer Riyan Parag has sang words of praise for former captain Virat Kohli, who will play in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday (September 17th) at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Assam-born all-rounder revealed that he recorded the last conversation between them, given he wants to avoid disturbing the veteran.

Parag, whose all-round abilities have been a talking point for some time now, made his IPL debut for the Rajasthan Royals in 2019. The 21-year-old has so far featured in 54 matches, managing 600 runs with a couple of half-centuries alongside a strike rate of 123.97. However, he has only taken 4 wickets.

Speaking on Clueless HARPAL's YouTube channel, Parag revealed:

"Virat Kohli is the biggest name in my phone contact, I recorded the whole call when we talked last time as I don’t want to disturb him. Whenever I feel I need any advice, I talk with him."

Virat Kohli to return for Asia Cup 2023 final after being rested for the final Super 4 match:

Meanwhile, the former Indian captain will return to the playing XI in the marquee Asia Cup final on Sunday against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The 34-year-old, who sparkled with a century against Pakistan, was rested against Bangladesh, with Tilak Varma batting at No.3.

Chasing a stiff 266, the Men in Blue fell short by 6 runs despite Shubman Gill's gritty hundred. Team India should be in a much better place as the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav will also return to the fold.

