Rested Virat Kohli Practices Hard Ahead Of Final Amid India-Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4 Clash (WATCH)

Virat Kohli's net practice. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Even as Indian batting star Virat Kohli had been rested for India's final Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh on Friday, he was in business. The right-handed batter took to practice nets amid the India-Bangladesh match and started warming up for the final set to take place on September 17th.

Kohli was rested for the dead-rubber match against Bangladesh on Friday as India triggered 5 changes to their playing XI. They also kept out Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Siraj to give chances to the fringe players.

King Kohli's practice session...!!!



He is working hard ahead of the final on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/lUIOyhXSRa — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 15, 2023

While Kohli sparkled with a century against Pakistan, he perished for a single-figure score against Sri Lanka on a tricky pitch. The 34-year-old's form will be critical to India's chances in the decider and the former Indian skipper will be equally keen to get a big score.

Shubman Gill's century in vain as Bangladesh beat India by 6 runs:

Meanwhile, India couldn't sign off their Super 4 campaign without a loss as Bangladesh delivered a spirited performance to secure a consolation win. While Bangladesh skipper top-scored with 80 to secure the Player of the Match award, the tailenders played an equally critical role to lift them to 265 in 50 overs.

In response, none of the Indian top 5 other than Shubman Gill made more than 20. Despite Gill's departure in the 44th over of the innings, Axar Patel kept him in sight of victory before Mustafizur Rahman dismissed him to end India's hopes.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)