Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Cuts Cake, Enjoys In Pool After His Record-Breaking Innings Against Pakistan (WATCH)

Virat Kohli celebrates his innings against Pakistan | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli was arguably the talk of the town on Monday as he clobbered a brilliant hundred against Pakistan in the Super 4 clash at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo that scripted a massive win for the Men in Blue. On account of his magnificent knock, the 34-year-old cut a cake in front of all his team members.

In a video uploaded by the BCCI's official social media handles, the right-handed batter was spotted cutting a delicious-looking chocolate cake and hilariously fed the first piece to himself. The clip that went viral on social media also saw the players enjoying themselves in a pool after an exhausting yet fulfilling day on the field.

Kohli, notably, shattered multiple records on his way to a blazing 122 not out off only 94 deliveries. In the process, he became only the 5th player to cross 13000 runs in ODI cricket and also the quickest, doing so in 267 innings. Former batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar held the record previously as he achieved it in 321 innings. By reaching his 47th ODI hundred, Kohli also remains only 3 more centuries shy of Tendulkar's 50 centuries in the format.

Virat Kohli prepared to play back-to-back games in Asia Cup 2023:

With India set to play Sri Lanka on Tuesday itself, Kohli, at the post-match presentation, addressed the prospect of back-to-back matches, stating that recovery is crucial but is confident of the players giving their best in the upcoming match.

"Its the first time I have done anything like this in 15 years of cricket. Luckily we are Test players, so we know how to come back the next day and play. Recovery is crucial. It was humid out there today. I am 35 in November, so I need to take care of my recovery. A big shoutout to the groundstaff from my side."

With a 228-run victory, Rohit Sharma and co. have also received a massive boost from the net run-rate standpoint.

