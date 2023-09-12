Asia Cup 2023: Haris Rauf And Naseem Shah Likely To Miss Pakistan's Next Super 4 Match

Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan cricket team's Asia Cup 2023 campaign has been further thrown into disarray as Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah remain doubtful for the remaining matches of the tournament and will most likely miss the next match against Sri Lanka on Thursday. Hence, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the addition of Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as backups to their squad for the tournament.

Both Haris and Naseem picked up niggles in the Super 4 match held against India in Colombo over Sunday and Monday. Haris did not bowl on the reserve day (September 11th, Monday) as he felt a little discomfort in his right flank. By contrast, Naseem injured his bowling shoulder, prompting him to walk off the field in the 49th over of India's innings.

It's worth noting that both first-choice pacers will most likely to miss the clash against Sri Lanka on Thursday as the camp wishes to stay cautious with the 2023 World Cup fast approaching. According to reports, the think thank did not send them to bat, keeping the showpiece event in mind.

Pakistan suffer their heaviest defeat against India in ODIs:

The Super 4 clash at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo capped the poorest day for India in the ongoing Asia Cup tournament as they suffered a 228-run drubbing against the Men in Blue. India resumed their innings at 147-2 after a hugely delayed start on Monday, but didn't lose even a wicket.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul went on to blaze centuries to lead India to their highest total against Pakistan in one-day cricket. In turn, the Men in Blue bowled Pakistan out for a paltry 128, with left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav taking a fifer.

