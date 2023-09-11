'Humne India Ke 12 Out Kiye Hain': Pakistan Fan's Hilarious Take On Asia Cup 2023 Contests Against Arch-Rivals (WATCH)

Pakistan fan speaks on Asia Cup 2023 games against India. | (Credits: Twitter)

With heavy showers affecting the high-octane Asia Cup Super 4 stage game between India and Pakistan in Colombo, fans have been left eagerly waiting for its resumption. However, Pakistan fans seem relaxed and one of the fans came up with a hilarious take with regards to their bowling attack.

In a clip shared by journalist Farid Khan on X (formerly known as Twitter), a fan said, ''Hum ne India ke 12 out kiye hain, unho ne aik bhi nahin kia toh jeeta kaun?'

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, the Men in Green had taken 10 wickets in the 1st round clash between India and Pakistan in Kandy before it was washed out. Led by Shaheen Shah Afridi's outstanding figures of 10-2-35-4 and Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picking up three each, Pakistan bowled India out for 266. As for the Super 4 clash between the two Asian cricketing giants, Pakistan have picked up 2 Indian wickets.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill dominate Pakistan bowlers:

Team India openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma went hammer and tongs against Shaheen, Naseem, and Haris. The pair added 121 for the first wicket, with Rohit Sharma taking on leg-spinner Shadab Khan and smashing him for 3 sixes in two overs.

Gill, on the other hand, smashed Shaheen for 3 boundaries in the 5th over. Their dismissals brought Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to the crease. While Kohli has started cautiously, Rahul has already hit a couple of boundaries.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)