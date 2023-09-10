Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Equals Sachin Tendulkar's India Record After 56 vs Pakistan

Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma created a unique record in the ongoing Super 4 clash against Pakistan at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo as he made a half-century for 9th time in Asia Cup ODI matches. As a result, the right-hander has equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record for most fifties in the competition's history.

The 36-year-old opening batter was on point from the get go as he opened his account with a maximum with a flick shot off Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling. He also took leg-spinner Shadab Khan to the cleaners, hitting him for 3 sixes and 2 boundaries and reached his half-century off 42 deliveries. Incidentally, six of Rohit's 9 fifties in Asia Cup have come against Pakistan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

At the other end, Shubman Gill attacked Shaheen Shah Afridi, hitting him for 3 boundaries in the 5th over of the innings. The young right-handed batter reached his half-century off 37 deliveries.

Shadab Khan has the last laugh against Rohit Sharma:

Meanwhile, Shadab had the last laugh against the Indian captain as he claimed his wicket in his 4th over after Faheem Ashraf took an outstanding catch running from long off. Gill departed in the very next over as Babar Azam brought back Shaheen Shah Afridi, with the youngster chipping it to the cover fielder.

At the 25th over, rain interrupted India's proceedings, with India at 147/2. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will look to take the game deep and build a massive partnership.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)