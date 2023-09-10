'Shaheen Bhai Thoda Aaram Se': Team India Fan's Hilarious Request To Pakistan's Pace Spearhead Ahead of Asia Cup Super 4 Clash

Indian batters have struggled against Shaheen Shah Afridi | (Credits: Twitter)

An Indian cricket fan has made a humble and hilarious request to Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi ahead of the Super 4 clash at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The fan in Colombo has requested the left-arm seamer to go slightly easy on the Indian top order, having drove 7 hours for the marquee fixture.

A journalist named Nibraz Ramzan shared the fan's placard on X (formerly known as Twitter). It had the line, 'Drove for 7 hours to watch India bat. Toh Shaheen Bhai Thoda Aaram Se..Please.

The 23-year-old made things challenging for the Men in Blue in the 1st round clash in Kandy, dismissing India's ace batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cheaply. Shaheen also picked up two more wickets at the back end of the innings to finish with outstanding figures of 10-2-35-4.

"Best is yet to come" - Shaheen Shah Afridi

Speaking to AFP ahead of facing India on Sunday, Shaheen said he doesn't rate the spell in Kandy as his best and warned of more to come.

"Every match against India is special and people watch it a lot. I used to wait for this match as a fan before I played under-16 cricket. I can’t say this has been my best spell so far. This is just the start and there will be many more, so the best is yet to come. We know our roles with the new and old ball. Haris is quicker than us and impacts with his pace. Naseem and I try to get early breakthroughs. Communication is good between us and that’s our success."

Meanwhile, the weather conditions have improved and the marquee fixture is expected to start on time.