 'Shaheen Bhai Thoda Aaram Se': Team India Fan's Hilarious Request To Pakistan's Pace Spearhead Ahead of Asia Cup Super 4 Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Shaheen Bhai Thoda Aaram Se': Team India Fan's Hilarious Request To Pakistan's Pace Spearhead Ahead of Asia Cup Super 4 Clash

'Shaheen Bhai Thoda Aaram Se': Team India Fan's Hilarious Request To Pakistan's Pace Spearhead Ahead of Asia Cup Super 4 Clash

An Indian cricket fan made a hilarious and humble request to Shaheen Shah Afridi ahead of the marquee clash on Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Indian batters have struggled against Shaheen Shah Afridi | (Credits: Twitter)

An Indian cricket fan has made a humble and hilarious request to Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi ahead of the Super 4 clash at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The fan in Colombo has requested the left-arm seamer to go slightly easy on the Indian top order, having drove 7 hours for the marquee fixture.

Read Also
'My Tendon Was Ripped Apart': KL Rahul Opens Up On His Injury Ahead Of Likely Comeback In Sunday's...
article-image

A journalist named Nibraz Ramzan shared the fan's placard on X (formerly known as Twitter). It had the line, 'Drove for 7 hours to watch India bat. Toh Shaheen Bhai Thoda Aaram Se..Please.

The 23-year-old made things challenging for the Men in Blue in the 1st round clash in Kandy, dismissing India's ace batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cheaply. Shaheen also picked up two more wickets at the back end of the innings to finish with outstanding figures of 10-2-35-4.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Dethroned As No.1 ODI Team Ahead Of Super 4 Clash Against India
article-image

"Best is yet to come" - Shaheen Shah Afridi

Speaking to AFP ahead of facing India on Sunday, Shaheen said he doesn't rate the spell in Kandy as his best and warned of more to come.

"Every match against India is special and people watch it a lot. I used to wait for this match as a fan before I played under-16 cricket. I can’t say this has been my best spell so far. This is just the start and there will be many more, so the best is yet to come. We know our roles with the new and old ball. Haris is quicker than us and impacts with his pace. Naseem and I try to get early breakthroughs. Communication is good between us and that’s our success."

Meanwhile, the weather conditions have improved and the marquee fixture is expected to start on time.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Pakistan Back To Form': Netizens Troll Pakistan Fielders For Dropping Shubman Gill In Super 4 Clash

'Pakistan Back To Form': Netizens Troll Pakistan Fielders For Dropping Shubman Gill In Super 4 Clash

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma 1st Batter To Hit Shaheen Afridi For A SIX In 1st Over Of An...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma 1st Batter To Hit Shaheen Afridi For A SIX In 1st Over Of An...

'Does Shreyas Iyer Know That He Has A Back Spasm?': Fans Left Confused As India Bring In KL Rahul...

'Does Shreyas Iyer Know That He Has A Back Spasm?': Fans Left Confused As India Bring In KL Rahul...

'Shaheen Bhai Thoda Aaram Se': Team India Fan's Hilarious Request To Pakistan's Pace Spearhead Ahead...

'Shaheen Bhai Thoda Aaram Se': Team India Fan's Hilarious Request To Pakistan's Pace Spearhead Ahead...

'My Tendon Was Ripped Apart': KL Rahul Opens Up On His Injury Ahead Of Likely Comeback In Sunday's...

'My Tendon Was Ripped Apart': KL Rahul Opens Up On His Injury Ahead Of Likely Comeback In Sunday's...