 'My Tendon Was Ripped Apart': KL Rahul Opens Up On His Injury Ahead Of Likely Comeback In Sunday's Asia Cup Fixture
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'My Tendon Was Ripped Apart': KL Rahul Opens Up On His Injury Ahead Of Likely Comeback In Sunday's Asia Cup Fixture

'My Tendon Was Ripped Apart': KL Rahul Opens Up On His Injury Ahead Of Likely Comeback In Sunday's Asia Cup Fixture

KL Rahul opens up on the extent of his injury ahead of likely comeback in Sunday's Asia Cup match against Pakistan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
KL Rahul. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India keeper-batter KL Rahul has revealed the extent of the injury that kept him out of action for over a couple of months. The 31-year-old recalled that the scans taken back then signalled a serious injury due to which he had to go under the knife or have a surgery.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Dethroned As No.1 ODI Team Ahead Of Super 4 Clash Against India
article-image

Rahul, likely to mark his return in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan on Sunday in Colombo, hasn't played any cricket since the 1st week of May. During IPL 2023, the Karnataka-born opening batter suffered a thigh injury, ruling him out of the remaining matches of the tournament. Before Asia Cup 2023 began, head coach Rahul Dravid had clarified Rahul's availability for the first two games.

Speaking in a video uploaded by BCCI.tv, Rahul said he and his family were only hoping for a small tear, but were in for a bad news.

"I had a full fledged tear. My tendon was ripped apart from my quadriceps. So when it happened, my family, the franchise, the team, everybody had their fingers crossed hoping that wasn't a big tear, it was a small strain or I could get better in a couple of weeks. But once we did the scans in a couple of days we knew it was a full tear and it was clear that I could get better from this injury by undergoing under the knife."

Read Also
Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Celebrates His 24th Birthday Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Super 4 Clash...
article-image

"I felt like I could come back much before the Asia Cup" - KL Rahul

Rahul further revealed that his recovery process was derailed due to a niggle, resulting in delaying his comeback.

"Unfortunately, in the recovery process, I developed a small niggle just before I could come back into the team, which was a big downer. I was actually I ahead of the schedule, and I felt like I could come back much before the Asia Cup and give myself a lot of time and prepare myself really well."

If the 31-year-old returns for the clash against India, Ishan Kishan could be dropped.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Shaheen Bhai Thoda Aaram Se': Team India Fan's Hilarious Request To Pakistan's Pace Spearhead Ahead...

'Shaheen Bhai Thoda Aaram Se': Team India Fan's Hilarious Request To Pakistan's Pace Spearhead Ahead...

'My Tendon Was Ripped Apart': KL Rahul Opens Up On His Injury Ahead Of Likely Comeback In Sunday's...

'My Tendon Was Ripped Apart': KL Rahul Opens Up On His Injury Ahead Of Likely Comeback In Sunday's...

US Open 2023: Video Of Young Coco Gauff Emerges After 19-Year-Old's Maiden Grand Slam Title Win...

US Open 2023: Video Of Young Coco Gauff Emerges After 19-Year-Old's Maiden Grand Slam Title Win...

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Dethroned As No.1 ODI Team Ahead Of Super 4 Clash Against India

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Dethroned As No.1 ODI Team Ahead Of Super 4 Clash Against India

'Led To Confusion And Looked Out Of Context': Venkatesh Prasad Clarifies His Tweet Over Allegedly...

'Led To Confusion And Looked Out Of Context': Venkatesh Prasad Clarifies His Tweet Over Allegedly...