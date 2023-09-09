Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Celebrates His 24th Birthday Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Super 4 Clash (WATCH)

Shubman Gill celebrates his birthday. | (Credits: Twitter/screengrab)

Young Indian batting sensation Shubman Gill celebrated his birthday in style on Friday even as the crucial Asia Cup 2023 clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday in Colombo looms. Fellow teammate Kuldeep Yadav took to his official social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) and posted a photo with cake rubbed all over Gill's face.

In the video posted on Kuldeep's social media, Gill could be seen cutting a cake, with Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, and Axar Patel were around him. However, the most amusing picture was of Gill with cake all over his face.

Gill, who turned 24 on Friday, is India's highest run-getter in ODI cricket this year with 681 runs in 14 matches averaging a ridiculous 68.91 with a strike rate of 105.75. The Punjab-born batter has also slammed 3 centuries and as many half-centuries, including a best of 208 against New Zealand in Hyderabad. The double-century in Hyderabad made him the youngest double-centurion.

Shubman Gill gearing up to face Pakistan again:

With India set to face Pakistan in their first Super 4 match on Sunday, a lot of focus will be on Gill, especially after his failure against the arch-rivals in the 1st round game. The right-handed batter dragged himself to 10 off 31 balls before Haris Rauf castled him with a stunning delivery.

He returned to form in the following clash against Nepal, slamming an unbeaten 67 to fashion a 10-wicket win. It also lifted him No. 3 in the ICC ODI batting rankings.