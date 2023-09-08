Asia Cup 2023: Good News For Team India As Jasprit Bumrah Rejoins Squad Ahead Of Super 4 Clash vs Pakistan

Jasprit Bumrah. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has joined the national team ahead of the much-anticipated India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash on Sunday. The right-arm speedster had left the Indian squad ahead of their game against Nepal for the birth of his first child.

According to media reports, the 29-year-old will join the team for a practice session at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, where the marquee fixture will take place. Due to wet weather conditions, Rohit Sharma and co. might have to practice indoors, as they did on Thursday. However, with no rain in Colombo since morning on Friday, the Indian team will be looking forward to a good net session in the evening.

Nevertheless, the weather conditions don't look very promising for Sunday as the forecast is for a 90 per cent chance of rainfall. Even for Saturday's Super 4 game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, there are 85 per cent chances of rainfall. Hence, the rain is likely to play a significant role in the business end of the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah marked his much-awaited international return against Ireland:

Meanwhile, Bumrah marked his much-awaited international return in the three-match T20I series against Ireland. The Ahmedabad-born paceman took 4 wickets in the two T20Is held against Ireland, including a couple in the very first over on returning.

India made it to the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023 with a 10-wicket win over Nepal in Kandy. With India not getting a crack at Pakistan's batting line-up earlier in the tournament after making a competitive 266, there is a lot of buzz around the game.

