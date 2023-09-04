 'We Are Over The Moon': Jasprit Bumrah And His Wife Sanjana Ganesan Blessed With Baby Boy
Jasprit Bumrah And His Wife Sanjana Ganesan Blessed With Baby Boy

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
article-image
Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan have been blessed with a baby boy. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan have been blessed with a baby boy. Bumrah took to his official Instagram handle and posted a heartfelt message to make the announcement. It's worth noting that the right-arm speedster had left India's camp in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 and returned to Mumbai, thereby missing the Nepal clash on Monday in Kandy.

article-image

Taking to his official social media, the 29-year-old wrote, announcing that they welcomed a baby boy this morning and can't wait to start a new chapter of their lives.

"Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it."

article-image

Jasprit Bumrah marked his international return during the T20I series against Ireland:

Meanwhile, Bumrah marked his much-awaited international return from a long-standing back injury during the T20I series against Ireland last month. The right-arm paceman took two wickets in his first over back in international cricket and finished with 4 scalps in 2 innings as India won the series 2-0.

India's first match of the Asia Cup 2023, which was against Pakistan, didn't produce any result as it was washed out after the first innings. Batting first, India's top order departed cheaply, as none of the first four batters made above 20 runs.

However, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya put their innings back on track with a 138-run partnership that eventually propelled them to 266. Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers in that game, bagging figures of 10-2-35-4.

