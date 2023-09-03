Asia Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah Departs For Mumbai Due To Birth Of First Child, Ruled Out Of India vs Nepal Clash

Team India could be missing the services of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in their next match at the Asia Cup 2023 as he has left for Mumbai from Colombo due to personal reasons on Sunday.

Bumrah is expecting the birth of his first child with wife Sanjana Ganesan which is why he has returned home.

He is expected to return to Sri Lanka for the Super Fours stage. Bumrah will be replaced in the Indian playing XI by Mohammed Shami for their second match against Nepal on September 4.

India need to defeat Nepal to qualify for the next round which begins from September 6.

Shami did not play the opening game against Pakistan as Shardul Thakur was preferred over him by the Indian team management.

Bumrah made his return to the Indian ODI squad in the blockbuster match against Pakistan on Saturday but didn't get to bowl a single delivery as rain played spoilsport at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

Bumrah was India's third highest scorer in their total of 266 as he made 16 crucial runs with the bat.

He showed good form while leading India in the T20I series in Ireland last month where he picked four wickets from three matches to finish as the joint-highest wicket taker along with teammates Ravi Bishnoi and Prasidh Krishna.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Change in Venue Due To Colombo Rains

Meanwhile, the Asia Cup tournament is staring at the possibility of a change in venue due to the heavy rains in Colombo.

The R Premadasa stadium is scheduled to host five Super Four games from September 9 and the final on September 17.

But the Super Fours might be shifted to Dambulla or Pallekele due to the downpour in the Sri Lankan capital.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)