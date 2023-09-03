Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal: Will Weather In Kandy Play Spoilsport Again?

Team India will also play their 2nd Asia Cup 2023 match in Kandy. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Team India's 2nd match of Asia Cup 2023 looming as a must-win one, the weather predictions have yet again reared its ugly head. The weather forecast in Kandy doesn't look very promising either for Monday's encounter and the match will very likely be interrupted by showers, effectively ending Nepal's chances of progressing.

According to Accuweather, the weather remains cloudy in the morning with brief showers and the probability of precipitation stands at 60%. The temperature is expected to drop to 26% in the afternoon, while the chances of precipitation surges to 71%. While the temperature plummets further to 22% in the evening, the probability of precipitation is 44%. Nevertheless, the weather remains cloudy throughout.

Kandy weather report | (Credits: Accuweather)

Kandy weather report | (Credits: Accuweather)

India made 266 in their first innings against Pakistan on Saturday in Kandy before persistent rain and wet outfield forced the match to be abandoned. The Men in Blue succumbed to 66-4 at one stage before Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya performed the perfect rescue act with a 138-run partnership. Nevertheless, India only need to avoid a defeat against Nepal to go through to the Super 4 stage.

Pakistan qualify for Super 4 stage after sharing points with India:

With the match washed out due to persistent showers, Babar Azam and co. are through to the Super 4 stage and have 3 points under their belt. The Men in Green couldn't have asked a better start to their Asia Cup 2023 campaign as they steamrolled Nepal by a whopping 238-run margin.

They also had positive signs with their bowling attack as Shaheen Shah Afridi took brilliant figures of 10-2-35-4 against India, while Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf claimed 3 wickets each.