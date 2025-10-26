Abhishek Nayar Set To Be Appointed As Kolkata Knight Riders' Coach After Chandrakant Pandit Steps Down: Reports

Abhishek Nayar and Angkrish Raghuvanshi. | (Credits: X)

With Chandrakant Pandit departing from his role as the Kolkata Knight Riders' coach, Abhishek Nayar is reportedly set to replace him in the role ahead of IPL 2026. According to a report by The Indian Express, the former Indian all-rounder was informed of the decision last week and a formal announcement is yet to be made.

Pandit, who took up the role ahead of the 2022 edition and was successful in making the Knight Riders win their third title in 2024. Nevertheless, he departed following the defending champions' forgettable season in 2025 as they failed to reach even the playoffs. Nayar's reported promotion as a coach comes as no surprise, given he was part of the support staff that lifted trophy in 2024. Earlier this year, the 42-year-old had also taken up the coaching role of Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise UP Warriorz.

Nayar was also in India's backroom staff when the Men in Blue won the Champions Trophy earlier this year the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ajinkya Rahane could be replaced as Kolkata Knight Riders' captain

Meanwhile, the captaincy could also be taken away from Rahane, who had replaced Shreyas Iyer in the role. Nevertheless, the Maharashtra-born cricketer could not help the Knight Riders continue their momentum from the previous season. The defending champions managed only five wins out of 14 games, finishing eighth in the points table.

Rahane had a decent season with the bat, aggregating 390 runs in 13 games at 35.45 alongside a strike rate of 147.72. Hence, it remains unclear whether the three-time champions will retain him for the following season. The mini auction ahead of IPL 2026 is likely to take place in December.