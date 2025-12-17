'Namaste India!': Lionel Messi's Emotional Farewell Post After GOAT India Tour Strikes A Chord With Millions Of Fans

Image: Lionel Messi/Instagram

Lionel Messi on Wednesday reflected on his memorable time in the country by sharing a heartfelt message on his Instagram account following the conclusion of his G.O.A.T India Tour. Posting a note addressed to fans across the nation, the Argentine football legend wrote, “Namaste India!” before thanking the cities that hosted him during the tour: Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Messi expressed his gratitude for the warmth, hospitality and overwhelming love he received at every stop, calling the visit an incredible experience.

Messi’s message highlighted the deep impression India left on him during the tour, which drew massive crowds and unprecedented enthusiasm from football fans. From packed stadiums to emotional fan interactions, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was welcomed like a global icon wherever he went. His appearances sparked celebrations that went beyond football, with fans turning up in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the World Cup-winning captain and chant his name.

In his post, Messi also shared an optimistic outlook for the sport in the country, stating that he hopes football has a bright future in India. The remark resonated strongly with Indian fans and aspiring footballers, especially at a time when the game continues to grow steadily across the nation. His words were seen as an endorsement of India’s rising football culture and its passionate fan base.

The G.O.A.T India Tour featured several high-profile events, including fan interactions, ceremonial appearances and football-related showcases, all aimed at celebrating the sport and inspiring the next generation. Organised as part of a Satadru Dutta initiative, the tour was designed to bring one of the greatest footballers of all time closer to Indian fans, a goal that was clearly achieved given the scale of excitement witnessed across cities.

Messi concluded his post with hashtags such as #GOAT, #TourIndia, #GOATconcert and #MessiinIndia, encapsulating the spirit of the tour. As his message went viral on social media, fans once again flooded comment sections with messages of love and gratitude, marking his visit as a landmark moment for Indian football and a memory that will be cherished for years to come.

Viral Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Escorted Out Of Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour

A moment of tension briefly interrupted the celebratory atmosphere at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi after a group of Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo fans were escorted out by police while Lionel Messi was present at the venue as part of his G.O.A.T India Tour. What began as passionate fan expression soon turned into a situation that authorities felt needed immediate control to prevent any untoward incident.

According to visuals, the fans were repeatedly performing Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Siu’ celebration from the stands. While the gesture is widely recognised and celebrated by football fans across the world, its timing and location appeared to provoke sections of the crowd, many of whom had gathered specifically to welcome Lionel Messi. The atmosphere in the stands reportedly grew increasingly charged as chants and reactions intensified, creating visible discomfort among nearby spectators.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Security personnel and local police intervened after assessing that the situation could escalate into verbal or physical clashes. To maintain order and ensure the safety of all attendees, the Ronaldo supporters were calmly escorted out of the stadium.

Lionel Messi’s arrival at the Arun Jaitley Stadium had drawn massive attention, with fans eager to witness the Argentine legend during his G.O.A.T India Tour. The event was marked by loud cheers, emotional moments and overwhelming support for the World Cup-winning icon, underscoring his immense popularity in India. However, the long-standing football rivalry between fans of Messi and Ronaldo was clearly evident in the stands, reflecting the deep passion the sport commands.

Despite the brief disruption, the situation was swiftly brought under control and the event continued smoothly. Authorities reiterated the importance of maintaining mutual respect among fans, especially during landmark sporting occasions that celebrate football legends rather than rivalry. The incident served as a reminder of the intensity of football fandom and the fine balance required to ensure such historic moments remain safe and enjoyable for everyone present.