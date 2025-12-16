 Viral Video Shows Lionel Messi Walking Past Popular YouTuber Fukra Insaan During G.O.A.T India Tour In Delhi
Star Argentina player Lionel Messi concluded his G.O.A.T India Tour in Delhi, receiving massive fanfare across four cities. While his visit showcased his immense popularity, a viral moment from Delhi drew attention when Messi walked past YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan, without interacting. The brief clip sparked memes and mixed reactions online.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
Image: X

Lionel Messi completed the final leg of his much-anticipated G.O.A.T India Tour in New Delhi on Monday, bringing an end to a whirlwind visit that saw the global football icon receive an overwhelming reception across four major Indian cities. From packed venues to roaring crowds, Messi’s presence turned each stop of the tour into a spectacle, underlining his unmatched popularity and enduring legacy in world football.

Throughout the tour, Messi was welcomed by a host of high-profile celebrities, government officials and sporting icons, all eager to catch a glimpse of the Barcelona legend. His appearances in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and finally Delhi drew massive crowds, with fans lining up outside hotels and event venues, waving jerseys and chanting his name in scenes reminiscent of a major international tournament.

However, one moment from his Delhi arrival has gone viral on social media for very different reasons. Popular YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, widely known as Fukra Insaan, was seen waiting in the hotel lobby as Messi walked in. In the video, Messi walks past Malhan without any interaction, heading straight towards his security detail and entourage. The brief clip quickly spread online, sparking memes and mixed reactions from fans.

As the Argentine maestro concluded his tour in New Delhi, the overall takeaway remained clear: Lionel Messi’s presence alone was enough to captivate millions, once again proving why he continues to be celebrated as one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.

