Viral Video Shows Lionel Messi Walking Past Popular YouTuber Fukra Insaan During G.O.A.T India Tour In Delhi

Lionel Messi completed the final leg of his much-anticipated G.O.A.T India Tour in New Delhi on Monday, bringing an end to a whirlwind visit that saw the global football icon receive an overwhelming reception across four major Indian cities. From packed venues to roaring crowds, Messi’s presence turned each stop of the tour into a spectacle, underlining his unmatched popularity and enduring legacy in world football.

Throughout the tour, Messi was welcomed by a host of high-profile celebrities, government officials and sporting icons, all eager to catch a glimpse of the Barcelona legend. His appearances in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and finally Delhi drew massive crowds, with fans lining up outside hotels and event venues, waving jerseys and chanting his name in scenes reminiscent of a major international tournament.

However, one moment from his Delhi arrival has gone viral on social media for very different reasons. Popular YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, widely known as Fukra Insaan, was seen waiting in the hotel lobby as Messi walked in. In the video, Messi walks past Malhan without any interaction, heading straight towards his security detail and entourage. The brief clip quickly spread online, sparking memes and mixed reactions from fans.

As the Argentine maestro concluded his tour in New Delhi, the overall takeaway remained clear: Lionel Messi’s presence alone was enough to captivate millions, once again proving why he continues to be celebrated as one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.

Messi Mania! Arun Jaitley Stadium Erupts In Cheers As Lionel Messi Makes Grand Entry During GOAT India Tour; VIDEO

Lionel Messi’s arrival at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi marked a historic moment for Indian football fans as the global icon continued his much-anticipated GOAT India Tour. The stadium, better known for legendary cricketing encounters, witnessed an unprecedented wave of excitement as thousands gathered to catch a glimpse of the Argentine maestro, turning the venue into a celebration of football and fandom.

As Messi entered the stadium premises, chants of his name echoed through the stands, with fans waving banners, Argentina jerseys, and handmade posters celebrating the legacy of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. The atmosphere was electric, reflecting the deep admiration Indian fans hold for the football legend who has inspired generations with his brilliance, humility, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Messi acknowledged the crowd with warm smiles and waves, a simple gesture that sent supporters into raptures. His presence at Arun Jaitley Stadium symbolised more than just a tour stop; it represented the growing influence of football in India and the emotional connection fans share with global sporting icons. For many, seeing Messi in person was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, one that fulfilled childhood dreams shaped by late-night matches and unforgettable goals.