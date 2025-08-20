6,6,6,6: KKR Batter Luvnit Sisodia Makes Stunning Start To Innings In Maharaja Trophy 2025, Clobbers 4 Consecutive Sixes; Video

Luvnith Sisodia took Krishnappa Gowtham to the cleaners. | (Credits: X)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Luvnit Sisodia helped their side to one of the most thrilling starts in a T20 game. Playing for the Gulbarga Mystics against the Mysore Warriors in the ongoing Maharaja Trophy 2025, Sisodia carted off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham for four consecutive sixes to start the innings.

The first ball of the innings was slammed over long-on, followed by playing a powerful sweep over square-leg region to send the ball beyond the fence. The left-handed batter crafted yet another sweep but this time it went over the mid-wicket region. It sparked concerns for Warriors captain Manish Pandey, who went over to Gowtham to have a chat. Nevertheless, the off-spinner dropped short and Sisodia pounced on it to send it to the leg-side fence.

Watch the below video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The southpaw was picked up by the Knight Riders for his base price of ₹30 lakh in the auction ahead of the 2025 edition but didn't play any game. He hasn't featured in any IPL match thus far but a 13-ball 37 should rest any doubters that Sisodia belongs at the highest level.

Luvnit Sisodia's fireworks at the top ensures a seven-wicket victory for Gulbarga Mystics

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old hammered five sixes in his 13-ball 37 as the Mystics chased down a score of 210 comfortably, with seven wickets but 0 balls to spare. Smaran Ravichandran (38) and Krishnamurthy Sidharth (49*) also chipped in with useful and whirlwind innings. But the real impetus was provided by Praveen Dubey, who hammered seven sixes in his unbeaten 19-ball 53.

For the Mysore Warriors, Muralidhara Venkatesh top-scored with an explosive 53-ball 93, laced with six fours and five sixes. Yashovardhan Parantap belted a 24-ball 48 to propel the Warriors to 209 in 20 overs.