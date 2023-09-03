'Telling A Lot About India's Batting Preparation': Fans React As Jasprit Bumrah Outscores India's Top 4 Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2023

Jasprit Bumrah. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With right-arm speedster Jasprit Bumrah carting one boundary each against Pakistan's esteemed pace trio in the Asia Cup 2023 clash, Team India fans went berserk. Shockingly, Bumrah also emerged as Team India's 3rd highest run-scorer on the day after Hardik Pandya's 87 and Ishan Kishan's 82 saved the day for them.

The Ahmedabad-born cricketer smashed his first boundary off Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 46th over of the day, lifting him over mid-on. The following over from Haris Rauf saw him send the ball over the fence to the left of mid-off. Two overs later, Naseem Shah also bore the brunt as he went to the right of mid-off. However, he holed out to Agha Salman in the very next delivery bowled by Naseem to finish with 16 off 14 deliveries.

Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan put on 138 for the 5th wicket:

India's top-order suffered an astonishing collapse as Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf dismissed India's top four cheaply. None of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer could pass 20 runs as the Men in Blue slumped to 66-4 at one stage.

Nevertheless, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya played very mature knocks with calculated aggression, putting their side on track for a 300-plus total. However, India had collapsed yet again and 250 seemed like a far cry when they were 242-8 at one stage. The small cameos from Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav took them to 266, but persistent rains meant the match was abandoned and teams had to share points. The result also got Pakistan through to the Super 4 stage, with India set to face Nepal in a must-win game on Monday.

Here's how the social media users reacted to Jasprit Bumrah's enterprising knock:

