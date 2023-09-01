Asia Cup 2023: 'Has Made Our Bowling Very Strong', Says Mohammed Shami Indicating Jasprit Bumrah's Presence

Jasprit Bumrah. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian seam bowler Mohammed Shami reckons Jasprit Bumrah's addition has made them a lot stronger and suggested that it has made them slight favourites for Asia Cup 2023. Shami observed that Bumrah's brilliant comeback in the T20I series against Ireland spells good signs for the Men in Blue in the Asia Cup.

Read Also Jasprit Bumrah Strikes Twice In His First Over On Comeback Against Ireland (WATCH)

Bumrah made his long-awaited comeback in the three-game T20I series against Ireland and captained India to a comprehensive 2-0 series victory. In two matches, the right-arm paceman picked up 4 wickets and bowled yorkers at his will in all games.

Speaking to Star Sports, Shami admits that India felt the absence of Bumrah for a long time and hopes to see his fellow countryman firing on all cylinders in the Asia Cup.

"For a long time we didn’t have Jassi (Bumrah), so we felt the loss of a good player like him. You sometimes feel like ‘I wish this player was there’, to make your combination set. So having Jassi, especially in the white-ball format, has made our bowling very strong. So you know having Jassi in the team has made us stronger, he’s looking fit and he’s playing well, hopefully, we have a good Asia Cup."

Read Also From Mohammed Shami To Sourav Ganguly: 10 Cricketers Who Underwent Hair Transplant Procedure

"Whenever one-day matches come, there has to be focus" - Mohammed Shami

Despite India-Pakistan being a massive game, Shami stated that he doesn't believe in over-analysing the situation. He added:

"For big games, there is always preparation as we have practiced in the training camp. I don't think we have to analyze too much into the situation, we have the skill and the bowling lineup, so we don't have to think too much. But I have to say one thing, whenever one-day matches come, there has to be focus. So to be focused and to have proper planning."

Bumrah is likely to take the new ball with Mohammed Siraj in the first match of Asia Cup 2023; hence, there are question marks over Shami's spot.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)