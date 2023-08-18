Jasprit Bumrah Strikes Twice In His First Over On Comeback Against Ireland (WATCH)

Jasprit Bumrah. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India stand-in captain has made a stunning comeback to international cricket as he picked up 2 wickets in the very first over of the ongoing T20I against Ireland in Dublin. The right-arm speedster took the new ball and dismissed Andy Balbirnie and Lorecan Tucker to leave the hosts reeling at 4-2 after the first over.

After giving away a boundary in the very first ball of the innings, Bumrah pegged Balbirnie's off-stump back as the ball took the inside edge of the right-hander's bat. Keeper-batter Lorcan Tucker, who headed out next, tried to play a ramp shot, but could only edge it to Sanju Samson behind the stumps as the keeper accepted the catch gladly.

It's worth noting that the ongoing clash is Bumrah's first in any format of the game since September 2022. He has missed numerous matches, including the T20 World Cup 2022, IPL 2023, World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval. He won the toss and elected to field against Ireland as the tourists handed debuts to Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna.

Rinku, whose heroics in IPL 2023 for Kolkata Knight Riders earned him an India call-up, received his cap from Bumrah.

India's playing XI for first T20I against Ireland:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi

