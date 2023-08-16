WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Troubles Team India Batter's In The Nets With His Speed Ahead Of Ireland T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah is back with the Indian cricket team after nearly 11 months and had his first practice session as captain of the side in Ireland on Wednesday.

The fast bowler, who has been out of action since last year due to a stress fracture in his back, seems to have finally regained full fitness and was therefore, not only named in the Indian squad for the T20Is series in Dublin but he will also be leading the Men in Blue against the Irish.

And Bumrah immediately hit his straps with the white ball as he was seen troubling the Indian batters in the nets.

Bumrah bowled at full tilt and bamboozled the batters with his deadly bouncers and lethal yorkers at pace.

He will be expected to do the same against the Irish when the series starts from August 18. All three T20Is will be played in Dublin.

Time could be running out for Sanju Samson

The national selection committee's patience with the profligate Sanju Samson could be soon running out as Jitesh Sharma's presence in the 15-member squad for Ireland T20s puts the Rajasthan Royals skipper's place in the side under scanner.

The Indian squad for the series, save skipper Jasprit Bumrah, who is treating this event as a fitness test for the ODI World Cup, comprises Asian Games-bound players mostly and that in turn creates a slightly tricky situation.

With scores of 12, 7 and 13 in the three games that he batted in the five-match T20 series against West Indies, Samson has himself invited trouble and one shouldn't be surprised if Jitesh dons the big gloves and plays as a designated finisher during the Ireland series beginning on Friday.

Jitesh Sharma in the limelight

The 29-year-old Amrawati-born cricketer is likely to be India's first-choice keeper ahead of Prabhsimran Singh in the upcoming Asian Games and before an important event, it is only fair that he gets to play a few international games to settle his nerves.

Jitesh performs the tough role of a finisher for Punjab Kings at No 5 or 6 in IPL and it is not an easy job to mentally condition yourself to play only 15 to 20 balls per game.

