Injury Scare! Pratika Rawal Twists Her Leg While Fielding During IND W Vs BAN W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video 

A moment of concern struck the Indian camp during the India vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 group match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai when fielder Pratika Rawal suffered a painful-looking injury while fielding near the boundary line.

The incident occurred when Rawal attempted to stop a ball heading toward the ropes. In her effort, her leg got stuck awkwardly in the turf and twisted at an unnatural angle, leaving her visibly in discomfort. Play was halted immediately as teammates and medical staff rushed to check on her.

Rawal managed to get back on her feet after a few minutes, which came as a huge relief for the team and fans alike. She was seen being helped off the field by Sneh Rana and a member of the medical staff, walking gingerly but without assistance from a stretcher, a positive indication that the injury might not be severe.

The Indian dugout looked visibly concerned during the incident, with several players watching anxiously as Rawal received treatment. India will now hope the injury is nothing serious, as Rawal has been a key contributor in the field throughout the tournament.

While the focus soon shifted back to the ongoing match, the brief scare served as a reminder of the physical toll of the game and the courage shown by players in crucial moments of high-pressure tournaments like the World Cup.

Wholesome Moment! Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Meets Team India Players Ahead Of IND W VS BAN W ICC Women's World Cup Match In Navi Mumbai

UNICEF India ambassador and acclaimed actor Ayushmann Khurrana made a special appearance at the India-Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 group match held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, lending his voice to UNICEF’s ongoing #PromiseToChildren campaign. His presence added a meaningful touch to the high-energy encounter, blending the spirit of sport with a message of social responsibility.

Ayushmann, known for using his platform to champion child rights and equality, interacted with the Indian team players on the sidelines. The actor’s involvement aimed to inspire audiences to pledge their support for the cause and take small yet impactful steps to ensure the well-being of children across India.

His visit during the Women’s World Cup match served as a reminder that cricket is not only about competition but also about community, compassion, and creating a better future for children, values that resonate deeply with UNICEF’s mission and Ayushmann’s advocacy.