 Adorable Moment! Jemimah Rodrigues' Dog 'Jade' Steals The Spotlight During Training Session Amid ICC Women's World Cup 2025; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAdorable Moment! Jemimah Rodrigues' Dog 'Jade' Steals The Spotlight During Training Session Amid ICC Women's World Cup 2025; Video

Adorable Moment! Jemimah Rodrigues' Dog 'Jade' Steals The Spotlight During Training Session Amid ICC Women's World Cup 2025; Video

Moments like these have become synonymous with India’s vibrant dressing room culture, where team spirit and personal bonds often shine just as brightly as on-field performances. With morale high and smiles all around, India’s relaxed yet focused mindset could prove vital as they push forward in their World Cup campaign.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
Image: ICC/Instagram

In a heartwarming moment amid the intensity of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Team India players were spotted unwinding with Jemimah Rodrigues’s adorable pet dog, Jade, during a training session. The light-hearted scenes brought smiles to fans and players alike, offering a glimpse of the team’s close-knit and cheerful atmosphere ahead of their crucial matches.

Jade, who has become somewhat of a mascot for the Indian women’s side, stole the spotlight as several players took turns to play. Videos and pictures from the training ground quickly went viral on social media, showing Jemimah tossing a ball for Jade while her teammates laughed and joined in the fun.

Read Also
Harmanpreet Kaur's Reaction To Nashra Sandhu's 'Death Stare' Goes Viral During IND W VS PAK W ICC...
article-image
Read Also
IND W Vs PAK W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. Avoid Handshakes With Pakistani...
article-image

Moments like these have become synonymous with India’s vibrant dressing room culture, where team spirit and personal bonds often shine just as brightly as on-field performances. With morale high and smiles all around, India’s relaxed yet focused mindset could prove vital as they push forward in their World Cup campaign.

Phenomenal! Jemimah Rodrigues Roars In Delight As She Pulls Off Stunning Diving Catch During IND W Vs AUS W ICC Women's World Cup Match; Video

FPJ Shorts
US Dismisses Concerns Over Pakistan Ties, Says Partnership With India Deep & Historic
US Dismisses Concerns Over Pakistan Ties, Says Partnership With India Deep & Historic
Tragic! Around 10 Stray Dogs Attack & Bite 7-Yr-Old Minor Girl Child In Warangal; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
Tragic! Around 10 Stray Dogs Attack & Bite 7-Yr-Old Minor Girl Child In Warangal; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
Large Buoy Flanked By Car-Tyres Washes Ashore At Lower Shrivardhan Port; Probe Underway
Large Buoy Flanked By Car-Tyres Washes Ashore At Lower Shrivardhan Port; Probe Underway
Election Commission To Launch Pan-India Special Revision Of Voters’ List; Press Meet Scheduled For October 27
Election Commission To Launch Pan-India Special Revision Of Voters’ List; Press Meet Scheduled For October 27

In a moment of pure athletic brilliance during the India vs Australia Women’s World Cup match, Jemimah Rodrigues delivered a breathtaking diving catch to dismiss Beth Mooney, drawing gasps from spectators and praise from cricketing pundits.

The drama unfolded when Mooney attempted a drive. Rodrigues, stationed in the field, dived to her left and clung on to the catch, leaving the Aussie batter stunned as she departs for 4 runs off 8 balls.

Although Rodrigues has not been able to exert much influence with the bat in the tournament, her fielding prowess continues to earn her credit. That catch by Rodrigues, in a tense middle phase of the innings, underscored how razor-thin margins and moments of brilliance can tilt the balance in a World Cup match, even when the batting fireworks are dominating headlines.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adorable Moment! Jemimah Rodrigues' Dog 'Jade' Steals The Spotlight During Training Session Amid ICC...

Adorable Moment! Jemimah Rodrigues' Dog 'Jade' Steals The Spotlight During Training Session Amid ICC...

'One Last Time, Signing Off...': Rohit Sharma's Cryptic Post Sparks Retirement Speculations Among...

'One Last Time, Signing Off...': Rohit Sharma's Cryptic Post Sparks Retirement Speculations Among...

Unusual Scenes! Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer Crashes While Entering Paddock, Leaves Mechanics Fuming...

Unusual Scenes! Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer Crashes While Entering Paddock, Leaves Mechanics Fuming...

Terrifying! Jose Antonio Rueda & Noah Dettwiler Involved In Brutal Crash In Malaysian GP 2025; Video

Terrifying! Jose Antonio Rueda & Noah Dettwiler Involved In Brutal Crash In Malaysian GP 2025; Video

IND W vs BAN W, Women's World Cup 2025: India Win Toss & Opt To Field In Navi Mumbai But Rain...

IND W vs BAN W, Women's World Cup 2025: India Win Toss & Opt To Field In Navi Mumbai But Rain...