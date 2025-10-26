Adorable Moment! Jemimah Rodrigues' Dog 'Jade' Steals The Spotlight During Training Session Amid ICC Women's World Cup 2025; Video

Image: ICC/Instagram

In a heartwarming moment amid the intensity of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Team India players were spotted unwinding with Jemimah Rodrigues’s adorable pet dog, Jade, during a training session. The light-hearted scenes brought smiles to fans and players alike, offering a glimpse of the team’s close-knit and cheerful atmosphere ahead of their crucial matches.

Jade, who has become somewhat of a mascot for the Indian women’s side, stole the spotlight as several players took turns to play. Videos and pictures from the training ground quickly went viral on social media, showing Jemimah tossing a ball for Jade while her teammates laughed and joined in the fun.

Moments like these have become synonymous with India’s vibrant dressing room culture, where team spirit and personal bonds often shine just as brightly as on-field performances. With morale high and smiles all around, India’s relaxed yet focused mindset could prove vital as they push forward in their World Cup campaign.

Phenomenal! Jemimah Rodrigues Roars In Delight As She Pulls Off Stunning Diving Catch During IND W Vs AUS W ICC Women's World Cup Match; Video

In a moment of pure athletic brilliance during the India vs Australia Women’s World Cup match, Jemimah Rodrigues delivered a breathtaking diving catch to dismiss Beth Mooney, drawing gasps from spectators and praise from cricketing pundits.

The drama unfolded when Mooney attempted a drive. Rodrigues, stationed in the field, dived to her left and clung on to the catch, leaving the Aussie batter stunned as she departs for 4 runs off 8 balls.

Although Rodrigues has not been able to exert much influence with the bat in the tournament, her fielding prowess continues to earn her credit. That catch by Rodrigues, in a tense middle phase of the innings, underscored how razor-thin margins and moments of brilliance can tilt the balance in a World Cup match, even when the batting fireworks are dominating headlines.