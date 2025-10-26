ICC Women's World Cup 2025: What Will Happen If The India W Vs Bangladesh W Clash Gets Washed Out? 

Image: BCCI/T20 World Cup/X

If the India vs Bangladesh Women’s World Cup 2025 group match at DY Patil Stadium gets washed out, both teams will be awarded one point each, leading to minor shifts in the points table but no major changes in the tournament landscape.

India has already secured their spot in the semifinals and will face Australia in the next stage, so a washout will not affect their qualification. However, if the match is abandoned, India will move to 7 points and occupy the 4th position in the points table.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For Bangladesh, the washout would mean earning a single point, taking them to 3 points overall and placing them 7th on the table. Their tournament campaign has already ended in disappointment, as they are eliminated from semifinal contention regardless of the match outcome.

While a washed-out match may slightly adjust standings, the key outcomes remain unchanged: India remains safely in the semifinals, and Bangladesh exits the tournament. Fans can expect both teams to play for pride if the weather permits, but the strategic stakes are minimal at this stage of the competition.