 Historic Feat! Services Dominate Assam In Record-Breaking Shortest Ranji Trophy Match
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHistoric Feat! Services Dominate Assam In Record-Breaking Shortest Ranji Trophy Match

Historic Feat! Services Dominate Assam In Record-Breaking Shortest Ranji Trophy Match

This extraordinary Assam vs Services match serves as a testament to cricket’s unpredictable nature, where bowlers can seize the day and rewrite history in just a matter of hours.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI Domestic/X

In a remarkable display of bowling dominance, the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 match between Assam and Services has gone down in history as the shortest completed game in the tournament’s 91-year legacy. The match, spanning just 90 overs across four sessions, saw an astonishing 32 wickets fall, with only 359 runs scored in total, highlighting the sheer dominance of the bowlers.

Historically, the previous record for the shortest Ranji Trophy match by balls was held by a 1961-62 fixture between Delhi and Railways, which concluded in 547 balls with only 221 runs.

This extraordinary Assam vs Services match serves as a testament to cricket’s unpredictable nature, where bowlers can seize the day and rewrite history in just a matter of hours.

FPJ Shorts
IIT-BHU To Recommend Technology For Protecting Purvanchal’s Rivers
IIT-BHU To Recommend Technology For Protecting Purvanchal’s Rivers
'We Don't Stage Grief': Ishitta Arun LASHES Out At Trolls After Facing Backlash For Smiling At Uncle Piyush Pandey's Funeral
'We Don't Stage Grief': Ishitta Arun LASHES Out At Trolls After Facing Backlash For Smiling At Uncle Piyush Pandey's Funeral
'No Obscene Songs During Garh Ganga Mela Cultural Programs': UP CM Yogi Adityanath - VIDEO
'No Obscene Songs During Garh Ganga Mela Cultural Programs': UP CM Yogi Adityanath - VIDEO
Injury Scare! Pratika Rawal Twists Her Leg While Fielding During IND W Vs BAN W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video 
Injury Scare! Pratika Rawal Twists Her Leg While Fielding During IND W Vs BAN W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video 
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Injury Scare! Pratika Rawal Twists Her Leg While Fielding During IND W Vs BAN W ICC Women's World...

Injury Scare! Pratika Rawal Twists Her Leg While Fielding During IND W Vs BAN W ICC Women's World...

Historic Feat! Services Dominate Assam In Record-Breaking Shortest Ranji Trophy Match

Historic Feat! Services Dominate Assam In Record-Breaking Shortest Ranji Trophy Match

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: What Will Happen If The India W Vs Bangladesh W Clash Gets Washed Out? 

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: What Will Happen If The India W Vs Bangladesh W Clash Gets Washed Out? 

Wholesome Moment! Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Meets Team India Players Ahead Of IND W VS BAN W ICC...

Wholesome Moment! Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Meets Team India Players Ahead Of IND W VS BAN W ICC...

Adorable Moment! Jemimah Rodrigues' Dog 'Jade' Steals The Spotlight During Training Session Amid ICC...

Adorable Moment! Jemimah Rodrigues' Dog 'Jade' Steals The Spotlight During Training Session Amid ICC...