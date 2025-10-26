Historic Feat! Services Dominate Assam In Record-Breaking Shortest Ranji Trophy Match

Image: BCCI Domestic/X

In a remarkable display of bowling dominance, the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 match between Assam and Services has gone down in history as the shortest completed game in the tournament’s 91-year legacy. The match, spanning just 90 overs across four sessions, saw an astonishing 32 wickets fall, with only 359 runs scored in total, highlighting the sheer dominance of the bowlers.

Historically, the previous record for the shortest Ranji Trophy match by balls was held by a 1961-62 fixture between Delhi and Railways, which concluded in 547 balls with only 221 runs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This extraordinary Assam vs Services match serves as a testament to cricket’s unpredictable nature, where bowlers can seize the day and rewrite history in just a matter of hours.