 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India & Bangladesh Share Points After Rain Washes Out Clash In Navi Mumbai
India and Bangladesh shared points after the Women's World Cup match between the two sides was abandoned because of rain, here on Sunday.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 10:42 PM IST
article-image

Chasing a revised target of 126 in a 27-over-a-side game, India were cruising along nicely at 57 without loss in 8.4 overs when another spell of shower forced the umpires to call off the contest.

Earlier, Indian bowlers restricted Bangladesh to 119 for 9 in a rain-hit game.

Sharmin Akhter top scored for Bangladesh with 36.

Left-arm spin pair of Sree Charani and Radha Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking two and three wickets respectively.

India have already qualified for the semifinals.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 119/9 in 27 overs (Sharmin Akhter 36, Radha Yadav 3/30, Sree Charani 2/23).

India: 57 or no loss in 8.4 overs.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

