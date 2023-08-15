'Ireland Here We Come': Jasprit Bumrah-Led Team India Leaves For T20I Tour In Dublin

BCCI

The Indian cricket team led by Jasprit Bumrah left for Ireland early Tuesday morning where they will be playing a series of 3 T20Is from August 18.

It's encouraging to see Bumrah back in the scheme of things after a lengthy injury layoff which kept him out of action for 10 months.

The three T20Is will give him the much-needed match practice even though it still won't be enough before the Asia Cup 2023.

India's ace fast bowler is expected to lead the attack with the ball in the Asia Cup and World Cup but will have very little time to fully prepare himself for both the showpiece events.

The likes of Rituraj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Prasidh Krishna are also going to Ireland with Bumrah, who has so far only bowled in the nets and in a few practice matches since returning from his back injury.

The upcoming three-match T20I series in Ireland and the Asia Cup are likely to lend great clarity, especially the latter to be held in September in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Asia Cup & World Cup

India's fortunes at the Asia Cup and World Cup from a bowling point of view will have a lot to do with how Bumrah shapes up.

Although, there will be the spin factor with the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the mix, Bumrah in full flow upfront and at the death will be India's most potent weapon.

The August 30-September 17th event will be the clearest marker of where the Indian team stands with regard to the World Cup.

India would and India should have its playing eleven pretty much sorted by the time the continental event comes around.