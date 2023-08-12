WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Bowls At Full Speed In The Nets At NCA Ahead Of India Tour Of Ireland

Jasprit Bumrah | PTI

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah seems to have regained his full fitness ahead of India's tour of Ireland where he will be leading the T20I team in a series of three matches starting August 18.

Bumrah will make a return to the national team after 10 months on the sidelines following a stress-related injury on his lower back.

The 29-year-old is leaving no stone unturned to make himself fit and available for the two big 50-over tournaments coming up in the form of the Asia Cup and ICC World Cup 2023.

Bumrah, who has been training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for some time now, was once again seen bowling in the nets at full speed.

A video of Bumrah's practice session is going viral on social media where he can be seen bowling a delivery at full throttle without any worries.

Bumrah's injury concerns

Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022 when he played the 3rd T20I against Australia in the three-game series.

His back injury ruled him out of the subsequent 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, followed by the home Test series against Pat Cummins and co.

Bumrah also went on to miss IPL 2023 entirely and the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

The BCCI has named him the captain of a second-string Indian squad to face the Irishmen, with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli preparing for the 2023 Asia Cup.

Injured right-arm seamer Prasidh Krishna has also returned to the fold after a lengthy period on the sidelines. All three matches will be hosted by Malahide in Dublin.

If all goes to plan after the Ireland tour, then Bumrah will return to the main Indian side to lead the bowling attack with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj as the other two in the pace unit.

