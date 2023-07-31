Fit-Again Jasprit Bumrah Returns To Team India, Named Captain For 3-Match T20I Series In Ireland

Jasprit Bumrah | Photo: AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series in Ireland.

In a massive news for Indian cricket fans and the Men in Blue, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was named in the squad as the captain. He is returning to the national team after a gap of nearly 10 months.

Bumrah has been out of action since September last year due to a stress fracture injury in his back.

Bumrah's struggles with the back

He was rushed back into the team for the home T20Is against Australia but it backfired as Bumrah aggravated his injury during the series and was forced to spend more time on the sidelines.

He has since been focussing on his comeback by training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and his hard work has finally paid off.

Bumrah's return will be a big boost for Team India, who have been ordinary with the ball in the limited-overs formats, the proof of which was seen in the 2nd ODI in the West Indies which they lost by 6 wickets after failing to defend a total of 181.

Bumrah key for Team India in ODI World Cup

If Bumrah maintains his fitness and manages to regain his form then he will surely be named in the Asia Cup squad as well. The more matches he plays, the better for him as India need his services in the ODI World Cup at home which starts from October 5th.

The BCCI selection panel led by Ajit Agarkar has named a young squad for the Ireland series with Bumrah as the skipper and Ruturaj Gaikwad as the vice-captain.

India Squad: Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)