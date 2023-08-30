From Shami To Ganguly: 10 Cricketers Who Underwent Hair Transplant Procedure

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 30, 2023
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne was perhaps one of the first cricketers to undergo a transplant procedure. In an interview, Warne opened up saying that hair transplant made it cool instead of something to be ashamed of.
Dashing Indian opener Virender Sehwag underwent the procedure with FUE technique in 2008 and had it in India itself.
Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly had turned to advanced hair clinic for the procedure and underwent their strand to strand treatment.
Former Proteas legend Jacques Kallis also got his hair transplant procedure done from Advanced Hair clinic. In an interview, Kallis said as quoted by their official website, "Once the procedure was done it looked so natural my girlfriend said ‘I’m not sure I could see you without hair again’. I got my hair back, which changed my look completely. I feel younger and more confident now."
Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir reportedly started losing his hair due to match pressure and stress. As per reports, Gambhir underwent hair transplant procedure during a tour of Sri Lanka.
Forgotten Australian seamer Doug Bollinger also underwent a hair transplant. During an interview, as quoted by Bangalore Mirror, he said, "I know what it is to be bald. After I got the hair replacement done, the transition was really good. Everyone was happy seeing me. My friends used to say I looked 10 years younger. It was such a confidence booster for me. My life has completely changed and I started gaining so much confidence both personally and professionally.
Former South African captain AB de Villiers had also turned to Advanced Hair studios.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan opted for an FUE hair transplant after a brief period of using prescription and herbal medication, consisting of shampoos and lotions.
Retired Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz also went for FUE procedure after declining Turkish hair transplant clinics. Renowned celebrity surgeon Dr. Nasir Rashid performed the procedure.
Team India fast bowler Mohammed Shami is the latest to undergo the procedure and chose the Eugenix hair sciences institute for the same.
