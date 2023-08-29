From Virat Kohli To Shaheen Shah Afridi: Players To Watch Out For In Asia Cup 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2023
Rashid Khan, the wily leg-spinner is the trump card for Pakistan and bowls with a single-mindedness for wickets. He is also equally capable with the bat.
Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was outstanding in the recent ODI series against Pakistan, notably hitting 151 in the 2nd ODI. Hence, he will be a threat to the opposition.
Bangladesh's newly-appointed ODI captain Shakib al Hasan is amongst the best all-rounders in the format. Shakib is not only an outstanding batter and bowler, he can turn things around for Bangladesh even as a fielder.
Litton Das is one of the most improved Bangladesh batters in recent times and has improved his power-hitting in particular by a long way.
Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a dangerous customer across facets. Team India will have fond memories of the all-rounder's exploits during the ODI series last year.
Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka is an absolute game-changer with the bat. Shanaka is also a shrewd leader and can send down some handy medium-pace bowling.
Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana is yet another wily customer and is one of the spinners, who is a skilled operator with the new ball. He is capable of bowling dry and taking wickets.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the contenders to finish as the top run-getter of the tournament. While Babar failed to score a century in the ODI series against Afghanistan, he built momentum with a couple of half-centuries.
Shaheen Shah Afridi is as lethal an opening bowler this generation has seen. The left-arm seamer could well be the highest wicket-taker of the tournament and will have Indian captain Rohit Sharma in his sights.
Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf can make life difficult for the batters through his hard lengths and his relentless speed. Rauf is also a handy batter down the order.
Virat Kohli is arguably the biggest player to participate in the Asia Cup and is tipped to have a tournament to remember by making his bat do the talking.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma is under pressure to produce some runs in limited-overs cricket and it could mean a truckload of runs from his bat.
Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah didn't look like he was almost on a year-long hiatus by marking a magnificent return against Ireland. Oppositions will undoubtedly be wary of Bumrah and his unplayable yorkers.
India's No.4 Shreyas Iyer will be returning to action in the Asia Cup and will look to carry off from where he left. Iyer averages a healthy 46.60 in 42 ODIs.
While KL Rahul will miss the first 2 matches of the tournament, he will return for the Colombo leg. It will be interesting to see Rahul resume in his No. 5 spot in ODIs.
