From Virat Kohli To Shaheen Shah Afridi: Players To Watch Out For In Asia Cup 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2023

Rashid Khan, the wily leg-spinner is the trump card for Pakistan and bowls with a single-mindedness for wickets. He is also equally capable with the bat.

(Credits: Twitter)

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was outstanding in the recent ODI series against Pakistan, notably hitting 151 in the 2nd ODI. Hence, he will be a threat to the opposition.

(Credits: Twitter)

Bangladesh's newly-appointed ODI captain Shakib al Hasan is amongst the best all-rounders in the format. Shakib is not only an outstanding batter and bowler, he can turn things around for Bangladesh even as a fielder.

(Credits: Twitter)

Litton Das is one of the most improved Bangladesh batters in recent times and has improved his power-hitting in particular by a long way.

(Credits: Twitter)

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a dangerous customer across facets. Team India will have fond memories of the all-rounder's exploits during the ODI series last year.

(Credits: Twitter)

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka is an absolute game-changer with the bat. Shanaka is also a shrewd leader and can send down some handy medium-pace bowling.

(Credits: Twitter)

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana is yet another wily customer and is one of the spinners, who is a skilled operator with the new ball. He is capable of bowling dry and taking wickets.

(Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the contenders to finish as the top run-getter of the tournament. While Babar failed to score a century in the ODI series against Afghanistan, he built momentum with a couple of half-centuries.

(Credits: Twitter)

Shaheen Shah Afridi is as lethal an opening bowler this generation has seen. The left-arm seamer could well be the highest wicket-taker of the tournament and will have Indian captain Rohit Sharma in his sights.

(Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf can make life difficult for the batters through his hard lengths and his relentless speed. Rauf is also a handy batter down the order.

(Credits: Twitter)

Virat Kohli is arguably the biggest player to participate in the Asia Cup and is tipped to have a tournament to remember by making his bat do the talking.

(Credits: Twitter)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is under pressure to produce some runs in limited-overs cricket and it could mean a truckload of runs from his bat.

(Credits: Twitter)

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah didn't look like he was almost on a year-long hiatus by marking a magnificent return against Ireland. Oppositions will undoubtedly be wary of Bumrah and his unplayable yorkers.

(Credits: Twitter)

India's No.4 Shreyas Iyer will be returning to action in the Asia Cup and will look to carry off from where he left. Iyer averages a healthy 46.60 in 42 ODIs.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

While KL Rahul will miss the first 2 matches of the tournament, he will return for the Colombo leg. It will be interesting to see Rahul resume in his No. 5 spot in ODIs.

(Credits: Twitter)

