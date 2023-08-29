National Sports Day: Looking Back At India's Achievements So Far In 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2023
Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has arguably been India's most in-form batter so far. He won the Orange Cap in IPL 2023 and scored heaps of runs during the ODI series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.
(Credits: Twitter)
In June, Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty became the first Indians to win the Super 1000 title as they emerged victorious in the Indonesia Open.
Indian football team won the SAFF Championship for the 9th time as they beat Kuwait in a thrilling final.
India also clinched the Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy by defeating Malaysia in the final.
India's 18-year-old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa pulled off a mighty fine effort to reach the final of Chess World Cup 2023. Despite losing in the final to the World No. 1, he received plenty of applause and earmarked for big things in the future.
Neeraj Chopra created history by becoming the first Indian to win gold at the World Athletics Championships.
The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh shattered the Asian record in 4x400m relay race. They clocked 2 minute 59.05 seconds to reach the World Athletics final.
Badminton star HS Prannoy clinched bronze at the BWF World Championships.
Indian women's blind cricket team beat Australia by 9 wickets in the final to win gold.
The Indian Men's Blind cricket team clinched silver as they stood second in the IBSA World Games
