Looking Back At Neeraj Chopra's Achievements As Indian Ace Clinches Another Gold

Neeraj Chopra shot to fame during the U-20 Championships in 2016 as he covered a distance of 86.48 meters and set a new u-20 world record.
Neeraj enjoyed a memorable debut at the Commonwealth Games in 2018 and became the first Indian javelin thrower to clinch a CWG gold medal.
With a distance of 88.06, Neeraj Chopra won the gold at 2018 Asian Games in Djakarta, Indoneisa. As a result, he became the first Indian javelin thrower to struck gold at Asian Games.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics was perhaps the biggest moment in Neeraj Chopra's career as he became only the second individual gold medalist for India in Olympics. He recorded a throw of 87.58 meters.
Neeraj Chopra also won the Diamond League meet in 2022, becoming the first Indian to win it. The confident opening attempt resulted in a distance of 89.08 meters.
Later that year in September, Neeraj Chopra lifted the Diamond League Trophy as the Indian ace covered a distance of 88.84 meters
At the World Athletics Championship in 2022, Neeraj won the silver medal as his effort resulted in a distance of 88.39 meters.
At the World Athletics Championship in 2023, Neeraj became the first Indian to struck gold at the event with a magnificent throw of 88.17 meters.
