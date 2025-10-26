Terrifying! Jose Antonio Rueda & Noah Dettwiler Involved In Brutal Crash In Malaysian GP 2025; Video

A brutal crash was witnessed during the Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix. | (Credits: X)

Newly-crowned Moto3 champion Jose Antonio Rueda and Switzerland’s Noah Dettwiler were involved in a terrifying accident during the 2025 Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix (MotoGP) at the Sepang International Circuit in Sepang. The video surfaced on social media showed the horrifying moment as both of them had to be airlifted to the hospital.

As per the statement from the race organiser, the crash occurred when Dettwiler, belonging to CIP Green Power, rode slowly on the track. However, Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Rueda crashed into the back of Detwiller’s vehicle at Turn 3 as the former's bike got seemingly shredded into pieces. Both riders were on the ground and had suffered serious injuries. The medical team stormed on the scene immediately as Rueda and Dettwiler were evacuated to a nearby hospital via helicopter as the races had to be delayed.

Watch the below video:

The condition of both the riders is yet to be ascertained but were conscious

Alex Marquez dominates Malaysian GP and clinches title

Due to the crash, reports have stated that the race was scheduled to commence at 13:45, an hour and 45 minutes after the local time. As far as the Moto2 race goes, it has been shifted to the end of the day.

Alex Marquez emerged victorious on Sunday, clinching his third victory of the season as he sneaked over the line, two seconds before Pedro Acosta. Marquez notably had also won for the first time outside Spain this year after triumphing at the Spanish and Catalina Grand Prix competitions.

Marquez, 29, said prayers are with both Rueda and Dettwiler as he hoped for their quick recovery.

"My prayers and thoughts are with the Moto3 guys. Still in my stomach I have some stressed feeling, so just keep fingers crossed for them."

Alex's older brother Marc wasn't part of the event due to an injury.