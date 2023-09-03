 Asia Cup 2023: Fans Fight During India-Pakistan Clash In Kandy, Video Goes Viral (WATCH)
Fans were involved in a fight during the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
Fans fight during the match. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With tensions rising high amid the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023, a fight broke out between fans at the Pallekele International Stadium. In a video that has gone viral over social media, three men were fighting over an unknown matter and looked to be screaming at each other.

With India and Pakistan meeting for the first time since the 2019 World Cup, fans turned up in large numbers and were excited to watch some of the best players go against one another. With the fight between the fans getting out of control, a couple of policemen had intervene to prevent it from escalating.

The first half of the high-profile match turned out to be exciting despite the two rain-induced breaks. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf wreaked havoc on India's batting unit by dismissing the top 4 batters cheaply, with the former castling both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Rauf's short-ball ploy did the trick against Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill's loose drive resulted in his dismissal.

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya rescue India from a precarious position before rain abandons the contest:

With India's top-order suffering an astonishing collapse, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya played sensibly and took calculated risks. The small cameos from Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav took them to 266, but persistent rains meant the match was abandoned and teams had to share points. The result also got Pakistan through to the Super 4 stage, with India set to face Nepal in a must-win game on Monday.

