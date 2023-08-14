From 'Losing Is Good' To 'One Series Doesn't Matter': Hardik Pandya's Bizarre Statements In West Indies

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 14, 2023
After a convincing win in the third T20I, Hardik Pandya defended it, saying 'We have a long-term plan' , making fans clueless about it.
After the 3rd T20I itself, Pandya also said that two wins or two losses doesn't change things, signalling his casual attitude.
Keeping in mind Nicholas Pooran's aggressive batting, Pandya said, "If Nicky wants to hit me, let him hit me". The statement supposedly provoked to go Pooran even harder with the bat and got him the Player of the Series award.
With India losing the T20I series to a modest West Indies side, Hardik Pandya's statement of 'one series does not matter' also drew flak.
After losing the T20I series, Hardik Pandya's comment of 'It's good to lose sometimes' yet again signalled a casual attitude.
Despite India registering a comprehensive win in the 4th T20I, Pandya spoke of the need to assume more responsibility as a batting group, leaving the fans confused.
Hardik Pandya faced criticism when he denied Tilak Varma a half-century in the 3rd T20I by hitting a six when India required 2 off 14 balls. Varma stayed unbeaten at 49.
Hardik Pandya became the first Indian captain in 6 years to lose a bilateral T20I series to the West Indies.
