Team India Lose First Bilateral T20I Series In Six Years To West Indies

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 14, 2023

India beat West Indies 3-0 in the 2018-19 home T20I series as Shikhar Dhawan's 92 in the 3rd T20I sealed a sweep.

(Credits: Twitter)

India swept away West Indies by 3-0 again in an away series in 2019.

(Credits: Twitter)

Kieron Pollard and co. levelled the series in the 2nd T20I but went down in the third to lose it by 2-1.

(Credits: Twitter)

India completed yet another series sweep (3-0) in early 2022 on their home soil, with Rohit Sharma at the helm this time.

(Credits: Twitter)

India won the five-match T20I series comprehensively by 4-1 in the Caribbean.

(Credits: Twitter)

India lose their first T20I series to the West Indies since 2017 when they lost the one-off T20I. West Indies took a 2-0 lead after the first two games and won the fifth following losses in the 3rd and 4th.

(Credits: Twitter)

Hardik Pandya became the first Indian captain to lose a five-match T20I bilateral series.

(Credits: Twitter)

West Indian captain Rovman Powell receives the trophy from WICB President Kishore Shallow.

(Credits: Twitter)

West Indies cricket team pose with the trophy.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

