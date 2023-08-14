Team India Lose First Bilateral T20I Series In Six Years To West Indies

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 14, 2023
India beat West Indies 3-0 in the 2018-19 home T20I series as Shikhar Dhawan's 92 in the 3rd T20I sealed a sweep.
India swept away West Indies by 3-0 again in an away series in 2019.
Kieron Pollard and co. levelled the series in the 2nd T20I but went down in the third to lose it by 2-1.
India completed yet another series sweep (3-0) in early 2022 on their home soil, with Rohit Sharma at the helm this time.
India won the five-match T20I series comprehensively by 4-1 in the Caribbean.
India lose their first T20I series to the West Indies since 2017 when they lost the one-off T20I. West Indies took a 2-0 lead after the first two games and won the fifth following losses in the 3rd and 4th.
Hardik Pandya became the first Indian captain to lose a five-match T20I bilateral series.
West Indian captain Rovman Powell receives the trophy from WICB President Kishore Shallow.
West Indies cricket team pose with the trophy.
