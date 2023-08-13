Rohit Sharma Dominates List As Yashasvi Jaiswal And Shubman Gill Equal India's Highest T20I Opening Partnership

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill shared a 165-run opening stand against the West Indies at Lauderhill in 2023.
In 2017, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma registered an opening stand of 165 against Sri Lanka in Indore.
Following the partnership of 165, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma added 160 against Ireland in 2018.
Back in November 2017, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan stitched 158 against New Zealand in Delhi.
The T20 World Cup 2021 saw Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul raise a 140-run opening stand against Afghanistan.
The T20 World Cup 2007 in South Africa saw Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir smash 136 for the first wicket against England.
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul follow in the list once again as they made 135 for the first wicket against the West Indies in 2019.
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan hammered 123 for the first wicket against the West Indies in November 2018.
KL Rahul and Virat Kohli embarked on a 119-run partnership for the 1st wicket against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022.
