IND W vs BAN W, Women's World Cup 2025: India Win Toss & Opt To Field In Navi Mumbai But Rain Returns

Although the toss has taken place, the weather is gloomy in Navi Mumbai, with rains also continuing. India had won the toss and opted to field first. The hosts have confirmed one change, bringing in Uma Chetry for Richa Ghosh.

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Sumaiya Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter.

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.

The toss at the D.Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai has currently been delayed due to a drizzle.

Having punched their ticket to the semi-finals with a massive win over New Zealand, Indian women's team will look to continue the momentum ahead of the big knockout clash against Australia in their final group game. The Women in Blue will face Bangladesh on October 26, Sunday at the D.Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

India haven't had the most auspicious campaign this year despite playing at home. Although they started their campaign with handsome victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, it went downhill after defeats to South Africa, Australia and England. Nevertheless, the Women in Blue sneaked into the semi-finals by claiming the final spot, defeating the White Ferns by 53 runs. With defending champions Australia standing in their way, India will want to beat Bangladesh ahead of facing the Women in Yellow in the semi-final.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, also began their campaign on a promising note, defeating Pakistan in a low-scoring contest. But they haven't won any matches since that and suffered a forgettable meltdown against Sri Lanka, sliding from 176/3 to finish 195/9 in pursuit of a paltry 203.

India vs Bangladesh squads:

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK).

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc) Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Rubya Haider, Sumaiya Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Trisna, Nishita Akter Nishi, Shanjida Akter Meghla.