Asia Cup 2023: Heavy Rains In Colombo Might Force Super Four Matches To Be Shifted To Dambulla Or Pallekele

The ongoing Asia Cup 2023, hosted jointly by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, faces a potential venue shift for its Super Four stage due to the forecast of heavy rains in Colombo.

The 2023 Asia Cup adopted a hybrid hosting model with Pakistan and Sri Lanka as co-hosts, but nature's unpredictability has thrown a curveball into the tournament.

Reports suggest that Pallekele and Dambulla are being considered as alternate venues to host the Super Four games.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has informed the six participating teams about the weather-related challenges in Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo.

Worsening Weather Conditions

Despite initial hopes that the weather in Colombo might improve, recent heavy rains have compelled the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to reconsider the hosting location.

The ACC is apprehensive about the unfavorable weather forecast, particularly with the first match scheduled in Colombo on September 9.

Sri Lanka traditionally refrains from hosting matches beyond the first week of September due to the prevalent wet conditions.

If the Super Four stage proceeds in Colombo, it would be at the mercy of unpredictable rainfall patterns.

Extended Period of Rain

An AccuWeather forecast predicts heavy to very heavy rain in Colombo until September 20, adding to the growing concerns about match disruptions.

This inclement weather recently led to the abandonment of the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, illustrating the gravity of the situation.