Video: Kevin De Bruyne Devastated As He Pulling His Hamstring After Netting A Goal In Serie A Clash

Kevin de Bruyne was distressed due to the injury. | (Credits: X)

The Serie A clash between Napoli and Inter Milan at the at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Italy saw Kevin de Bruyne in distress after sustaining a hamstring injury. In a video surfaced on social media, the Belgium footballer was barely able to walk following the injury and had to be helped off the field by the support staff.

The moment occurred during the 33rd minute when the 34-year-old cashed in on a penalty opportunity successfully to open Napoli's account. However, he could not celebrate the goal properly as he felt his hamstring tweaked. He looked in visible distress and had to be helped by the support staff to go off the field. De Bruyne looked equally devastated as he sat in the dugout, hiding his face.

Watch the below video:

The remaining two goals for Napoli were netted by Scott McTominay and Andre-Frank Zambo Angnuissa as they won by a comfortable margin of 3-1. Meanwhile, the injury to De Bruyne is unlikely to be anything serious and is expected to recover quickly.

"Let's say it's not a very lucky year" - Napoli coach Antonio Conte

Napoli head coach Antonio Conte felt Inter Milian had come at them with full force and is proud of how well his boys turned up for the challenge. Conte stated, as quoted by ESPN:

"I live the game with my players, for better or for worse. We won despite the difficulties, we have important players absent and now De Bruyne has also been injured. Let's say it's not a very lucky year, maybe someone has cursed us."

"Inter had come to kill us, they were coming off a great moment, while we were in difficulty. But we have no intention of dying and we played a tough and vigorous match, putting in an excellent performance despite the difficulties."

Hakan Calhanoğlu proved to be the only goal-scorer for Inter Milan.