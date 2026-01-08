Who Is Ankush Bharadwaj? National Shooting Coach Accused Of Sexual Harassment By 17‑Year‑Old Female Shooter

Image: 100NUMAHECH8/X

Ankush Bharadwaj, a veteran national pistol coach with the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has been thrust into a legal crisis after being accused of sexual assault by a 17‑year‑old national‑level female shooter. The serious allegation has led to his immediate suspension from all coaching duties by the NRAI.

Haryana Police registered an FIR at the Women’s Police Station in NIT Faridabad. The complaint alleges Bharadwaj called the athlete to discuss her performance during a competition at a hotel in Faridabad, where the alleged misconduct occurred.

Who Is Ankush Bharadwaj?

Hailing from Ambala, Bharadwaj began his shooting journey in 2005 at an NCC (National Cadet Corps) camp, where his talent first came to light.

According to NDTV reports, to further develop his skills, he trained at the Jaspal Rana Institute of Shooting and Sports in Dehradun under Subhash Rana, the younger brother of legendary shooter Jaspal Rana. His early career was marked by a series of successes, including three gold medals at the All-India GV Mavalankar Shooting Competition in Agra in 2007 and a 50m pistol gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Pune in 2008.

Bharadwaj continued to achieve on the international stage, but his career faced a setback in 2010 when he was banned by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for testing positive for a beta blocker. This substance is commonly used by shooters to control heartbeat and stabilize their aim. The positive test occurred during a junior competition in Suhl, Germany.

Undeterred, Bharadwaj made a comeback in 2012 and went on to help India secure gold in the 25m centre-fire pistol team event at the International Shooting Competition of Hannover in 2016. Currently, he serves as a national pistol coach and runs the Salvo Shooting Range in Mohali, providing private coaching to select shooters. Bharadwaj is married to Anjum Moudgil, a two-time Olympian and one of India’s top female shooters.

NRAI suspends Ankush Bharadwaj

Following the allegation, the NRAI barred Ankush Bharadwaj from all coaching duties pending the outcome of the inquiry. The federation said it took the action to ensure athlete safety and maintain the integrity of the sport, noting the gravity of the accusation.

The case has sparked renewed discussion about safeguarding measures in Indian sports, especially regarding minor athletes and the responsibilities of coaches and sporting bodies to protect them.