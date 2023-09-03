Asia Cup 2023: Super Fours & Final In Jeopardy As Colombo Faces Heavy Flooding Due To Constant Rain; Watch Visuals

Heavy rain in Kandy deprived fans of a full contest between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday and there is more bad news in store for the cricketing fraternity as Colombo, which will host the Super Four matches and the final, is facing a flood-like situation due to the heavy downpour putting the knockout games of the tournament in jeopardy.

Extended Rain Forecast

India and Pakistan are likely to meet again in the Super Four but even that game could see a washout as heavy rains are projected for the entire next week.

The Met Department predicts that the prevailing showers will continue until September 7. The rains could intensify in the southwestern part of Sri Lanka due to the active southwest monsoon conditions.

Visuals from Colombo are going viral on social media which shows the waterlogged streets in the city which are putting lives and property at risk.

Super Four Matches at Risk

The city is scheduled to host five matches in the Super Four round on September 9, 10, 12, 14 and 15 at the R Premadasa stadium while the final will be played on Sept 17.

But bad weather and rains are expected to play disrupt most of these games, if not all of them, which would mean disaster for the tournament organisers, teams and fans.

Sri Lanka was added as a co-host at the last moment by the Asian Cricket Council after the Indian team's refusal to travel to Pakistan, which is the official host of the Asia Cup 2023.

Uncertain Future: India vs. Nepal

But the decision to hold the matches in Sri Lanka have started to backfire with already one casualty in the India-Pakistan blockbuster proving to be damp squib in the end.

Both teams shared a point after the No Result with Pakistan advancing to the Super Four with three points while India are placed second in Group B ahead of Nepal.

Monday's game between India and Nepal could also be affected by rain as the probability of precipitation stands at 60% in the morning and will go up to 71% in the afternoon before dropping to 44% in the evening.

