Asia Cup 2023: When And Where To Watch India vs Nepal?

Team India's 2nd Asia Cup 2023 match is against Nepal. | (Credits: Twitter)

With the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash of Asia Cup 2023 ending in a damp squib, Team India fans are eager to know how the Men in Blue can qualify for the Super 4 stage. They will face Nepal on September 4th (Monday) in Kandy and should be overwhelming favourites to beat them in the clash.

With the India-Pakistan clash abandoned after a see-saw first innings, both sides shared points.While Babar Azam and co. have qualified since they have 3 points, the Men in Blue only have 1 point under their belt. Hence, if the India-Nepal game gets washed out, India will go through as they will have 2 points, while Nepal will only have 1.

The Men in Blue also have a golden opportunity to top Group A if they beat Nepal by a massive margin. The Nepal cricket team already faced a humbling 238-run loss to Pakistan in the first match of Asia Cup 2023 as they were bowled out for 104 while chasing a daunting 343 for victory.

Where to watch the Asia Cup 2023 clash between India and Nepal?

The crucial India-Nepal match will be broadcast on Star Sports and it will be live streamed on Hotstar.

India boosted by Hardik Pandya's return to form with the bat:

Despite losing their top four cheaply, Team India received a boost in the form of their middle-order batters as Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya performed perfect rescue acts. With Rohit Sharma and co. stumbling to 66-4 at one stage, the pair put on 138 to put their side well on track for 300.

However, Paistan's bowlers made sensational comeback at the back end to keep India to 266.

