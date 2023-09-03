Asia Cup 2023: What Happens If India-Nepal Gets Washed Out On Monday, When Will India Play Pakistan Next?

Team India. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash of Asia Cup 2023 ending in a damp squib, Team India fans are eager to know how the Men in Blue can qualify for the Super 4 stage. As it stands, Rohit Sharma and co. only need to avoid a loss on Monday (September 4th) to join Pakistan in the Super 4.

With the India-Pakistan clash abandoned after a see-saw first innings, both sides shared points.While Babar Azam and co. have qualified since they have 3 points, the Men in Blue only have 1 point under their belt. Hence, if the India-Nepal game gets washed out, India will go through as they will have 2 points, while Nepal will only have 1. Should India win by a massive margin, they could also finish Group A Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel, suffered a 238-run mauling from Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 opener.

India-Pakistan 2nd round clash likely to be held on September 10th

Meanwhile, after the first India-Pakistan clash failed to produce a result, fans are keen to watch how the two sides go when they meet next. Should India beat Nepal on Monday (September 4th), the Men in Blue are likely to lock horns against Pakistan once again on the 10th.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf drew plenty of flak for his aggressive send-off to Ishan Kishan, as fans slammed Virat Kohli for hugging him before the game.

While India's top-order failed, there were positive signs as Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya played responsible knocks to rescue India from a precarious 66-4. However, the top 4 has to find a way after being rattled by Shaheen Shah Afridi, who claimed figures of 10-2-35-4.

