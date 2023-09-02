IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: India & Pakistan Share A Point As Rain Has Final Say In Kandy

The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan proved to be a damp squib in the end as it was called off after the first innings due to relentless rain in Kandy on Saturday.

Both teams will share a point each with Pakistan advancing to the Super Fours as they already have a win under their belt after defeating Nepal by 238 runs in the tournament opener earlier this week.

How India can qualify for Super Fours

India meanwhile, are placed second with a solitary point and will have to beat Nepal on Monday (September 4) to qualify for the next round.

Rain interrupted the match at Pallekele four times before India posted 266 on the board after electing to bat first.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf rattled the Indian top-order in the first powerplay, picking two wickets each to leave the Men in Blue reeling at 66 for 4.

Pandya & Kishan's rescue act

Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan then started the rescue act with their fifth-wicket partnership. The duo added 138 runs, the highest for the fifth wicket for India in Asia Cup history.

Pandya top-scored with 87 off 90 balls while Kishan made 82 off 81 as India recovered from 66 for 4 to 204 before Rauf got rid of the latter.

Shaheen Afridi bags 4-wicket haul

Afridi then came back for his second spell in the death overs and made an immediate impact with Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja's wickets in the 44th over.

Jasprit Bumrah then added 16 crucial runs before India got bowled out for 266 in 48.5 overs. But continuous drizzle delayed Pakistan's chase and no play was possible after that and the match had to be abandoned without a ball being in the second innings.

Afridi finished with 4 for 35 from his 10 overs while Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah bagged three wickets as Pakistani pacers capped off a brilliant show with the ball for the Men in Green.

