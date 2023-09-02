Asia Cup 2023: DJ Plays 'Ram Siya Ram' Song After Every Indian Boundary vs Pakistan At Lanka Stadium; Watch Viral Video

The DJ in the Pallekele Stadium was on fire in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan as he belted out some chartbusters according to the situation of the game.

When Pakistani fast bowlers were picking wickets early in the Indian innings, the DJ played songs encouraging the Men in Green but when India came back into the match thanks to Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan's partnership, the songs changed.

But one song was played repeatedly whenever Pandya and Kishan hit a boundary of a six.

"Ram Siya Ram" was played by the DJ with every boundary.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also WATCH: Pallekele Crowd Goes Mad As Haris Rauf Removes Shreyas Iyer After Breaking His Bat

Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan save India the blushes

Pandya and Kishan stitched a partnership worth 138 runs for the fifth wicket to bail India out of trouble after the top-order collapsed to 66 for 4.

Shaheen Shah Afridi started the damage with the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli while Haris Rauf added to India's woes by removing Shreyas Iyer and Shubhman Gill in quick succession.

Pandya and Kishan then joined forces and batted with caution before getting to their half-centuries. The duo accelerated after their landmarks and took India from 66 for 4 to 204.

But Kishan and Pandya's dismissals triggered another collapse as the lower order couldn't add much to the total with India getting bowled out for 266 in 48.5 overs.

Pandya top-scored with 87 while Kishan made 82. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi finished with 4 wickets for 35 runs while Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked 3 each to cap off a brilliant bowling show from the Men in Green.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)