WATCH: Pallekele Crowd Goes Mad As Haris Rauf Removes Shreyas Iyer After Breaking His Bat

Pakistan are dominating proceedings against Team India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 match in Pallekeke thanks to their fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

The Pakistani pace trio were expected to come out all guns blazing against the star-studded Indian top-order and they did exactly that to reduce the Men in Blue to 48/3 in 9.5 overs at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

Shaheen Afridi first got rid of the two big wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli before Haris Rauf removed comeback man Shreyas Iyer with a short delivery that hurried the batter.

Rohit and Kohli departed for 11 and 4 while Rauf dismissed Iyer for 14 after hitting two glorious boundaries against the Pakistani quick.

Just before India's third wicket, Rauf also broke Iyer's bat with a quick short delivery. And the wicket just added to Iyer's woes as his comeback from injury turned out to be a flop.

The Pakistani fans in the stadium however, went mad with their celebrations as was witnessed in the several clips doing the rounds on social media.

Rain interrupting play in Kandy

Rain stopped play for the second time after Iyer's wicket with India tottering at 51 for 3 in 11.2 overs. Shubhman Gill and Ishan Kishan will resume India's fight whenever the players come back on the field again.

All this happened after Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first in overcast conditions in Kandy.

